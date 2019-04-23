|
|
Teresa also known as Tess Burke, Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Abbey Court and Ballyshrule, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brigid's Church, Portumna, for mass for Tess Burke tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilnalahan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portumna Day Care Centre.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019