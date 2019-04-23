Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Burke

Notice Condolences

Teresa Burke Notice
Teresa also known as Tess Burke, Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Abbey Court and Ballyshrule, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brigid's Church, Portumna, for mass for Tess Burke tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilnalahan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portumna Day Care Centre.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.