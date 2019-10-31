|
BURNS,Teresa (Tess), Coorhoor, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway who died on 2nd October 2019. We, the family of the late Tess Burns would like to extend our sincere thanks to all who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. Thanks to all our relations, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support, to all who visited, telephoned, sent Mass Cards and flowers, brought food, travelled long distances for the removal, Mass and burial. Thanks to Tess's relations who visited her over the last few years. A special thank you to Fr. Joe Clarke for his prayers at the removal, also to Fr. Paddy Kelly, Monsignor Cathal Geraghty, Fr. Raymond Sweeney, Fr. Pat Conroy and Fr. Brendan Lawless for celebrating a very meaningful funeral Mass and to the servers.Thanks to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe for their great care of mum on her final days. Also a big thank you to Dr. John Kilraine of Main Street Clinic who looked after Tess so well and thank you to Brogan's Pharmacy. Thank you to all the Public Health Nurses who attended our mother, especially Mary Murray. A special thank you to Caroline (her carer) who looked after our Mother every morning with kindness and respect. Thanks also to Dignity Funeral Home for their kindness and professionalism throughout her funeral. Thank you to the gravediggers who prepared Tess's final and peaceful resting place with such care and attention. Thank you to Yvonne Barrett and Danica Mitchell for the beautiful music and singing. A special thank you to John Joe Forde who played so well at her graveside. Thank you to the Meadow Court for the lovely meal after the funeral. Thank you to Tommy Ward, Michael Fahy, Mary McMahon and friends who played lovely music after the meal. As it would be impossible to thank you all individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. We thank you for sharing your funny stories and memories of Tess. She was a remarkable woman and had a good life and we will miss her terribly but will always treasure the great days we shared together. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Friday, 1st November 2019 at 8.00 p.m. in Kilnadeema Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019