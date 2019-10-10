|
DILLON, TERESA; Lisanacody Eyrecourt, Co.Galway, died peacefully on 12 September 2019. Her daughter's Mary, Carmel and Ann, her sons John, Michael, Paul, Nick, Dominic and Padraig, and our families would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. We will be forever grateful for the care Mam received at home in the past few years, especially from her GP, the Public Health Nurse, the Home Help Service, the Meals Service from Eyrecourt Day Care Centre and from Klara, her home carer who came into our lives a year ago with willing hands, a warm heart and a constant smile. We would also like to thank Portumna Retirement Village and the Palliative Care team in Galway Hospice for Mam's care in her final few days. Thanks also to Dignity Funeral Care for their kindness and professionalism throughout, and to Fr. Declan McInerney, Fr. John Naughton and Fr. PJ Bracken for their pastoral care to Mam for many years, and for their support since our loss. We want to express our appreciation to our work colleagues, customers, friends, relatives and a special word of thanks to Mam's neighbours for your kindness and support throughout the years. Thanks to all who attended the funeral, telephoned or sent cards. Thanks to Anna Browne, Frank Downey and Justin Dillon for the beautiful music, and to Maurice Dermody for preparing Mam's final resting place in Churchill. Thank you also for the generous donations to Galway Hospice in Mam's memory. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 12th October, at 12 noon in St Brendan's Parish Church, Eyrecourt.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019