FAHY, Teresa. Much appreciation for the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown, following the sad loss of Teresa, on July 4th, in Minneapolis, US. Sincere gratitude to all who called to the house, sent messages, Mass cards, attended Mam's reposing, funeral Mass, and to those who travelled distances- including from overseas. A special word of thanks to Mam's excellent home care and medical professionals- over many years, both in Galway and Minneapolis. Many thanks to our wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends who helped, bringing much needed support, each in their own way, during this sad time. To Frs Willie, Martin and Jose, who celebrated a beautiful Mass for Mam, as well as Fr. Mark in Minneapolis- go raibh míle maith agaibh. To all above, and anyone unintentionally omitted, please accept renewed thanks. Mass will be offered for your intentions. Teresa's Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Sunday, 11th August, at 11am, Good Shepherd Church, Doughiska Road. May Mother Rest In Peace.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019