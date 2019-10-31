|
|
FLANNERY The 7th Anniversary MASS of Teresa Flannery (Joe Nainín) of Cornarone, Inverin, who passed away on the 31/10/12 will be taking place on Sunday, the 3rd of November, at 10am in Tully Church.« Another year gone by And though the tears they slowThey will never completely dryBecause we had to let you go Your memory a beacon Shining through our darkest hourWe didn't know how we'd get through it But it's you who gave us power Your love a cosy blanket Enveloped in its warmth You'll always be beside us Now and forever as we go forth Always loved and remembered by all your family.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019