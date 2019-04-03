MUNROE, Teresa, Frenchbrook, Kilmaine, Co. Mayo (First Anniversary). In loving memory of Teresa Munroe, who sadly passed away on the 25th March, 2018. Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near; still loved, still missed but very dear. Loved and missed every day by her husband Jim, sons Peter and Daniel, daughters Patsy, Roseanna and Rebecca, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Memories grow deeper, as time travels on, We long for your smile and your face that is gone. We think of your sayings and picture your smile, We feel you are not lost just gone for a while. Out of our lives you may have gone, but deep in our hearts you will always live on. Rest in Peace. First Anniversary Mass In St. Patrick's Church, Kilmaine on Saturday 23rd March at 1 o'clock. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary