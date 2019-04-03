Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Smyth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Smyth

Obituary SMYTH,Theresa (nee Glynn) Killoran, Ballinasloe Who passed away peacefully on 9th February 2019. We, the family of the late Theresa Smyth, wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with us on our recent loss. To our neighbours, relatives and friends who were with us over the days of her funeral, we are grateful. To all who travelled long distances, we appreciate the effort and time you took to do so. To all who brought food and refreshments and served same, for the flowers, Mass cards, phone calls and messages of support we received, thank you. We would also like to thank Fr. Niall Foley for all his help and support at this time, also thanks to Fr. Ciaran Kitching who concelebrated her Mass, to Ken Glennon for his beautiful singing, the altar boys, gravediggers and Curley's Undertakers for their professionalism, to Tomas Gullane and his staff for their hospitality. We would especially like to thank the wonderful staff of Sliabh Aughty who cared for Theresa in her final months, the compassionate and sensitive way you treated Theresa during her time with you and indeed to us as a family will never be forgotten. To all her home carers who looked after Theresa in her own home until December last, we are sincerely grateful. Also Dr.Reilly and his team, Loughrea, Dr. Sargaison, Kiltormer, Michelle Morris PHN and Duffys Pharmacy Killimor, we thank you. Finally, we would like to say a special "Thank You" to all who called to visit Theresa on a regular basis over the last couple of years, priests, neighbours, friends, nieces and nephews, Louisa and Joan her Legion friends, it meant the world to her to see you all as she loved the chat and it meant the world to us as a family knowing she had company. Mass will be offered for your intentions. "Always in our hearts - To Love is to Remember " Month's Mind Mass In the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Killoran on Friday 8th March at 8pm Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019