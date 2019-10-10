|
FINNEGAN, Thérèse Garrynaclough, Abbey, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Portnick, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Passed away on 30th August 2019. Predeceased by her son Colm, RIP. Thérèse's husband Eddie, sons Eamon, Niall and Ronan, daughter Eimear, sisters Pearl and Carmel, nieces, nephews and extended family would like to express their immense gratitude for the support and kindness shown to them on their recent heart-breaking loss. Special thanks to all who travelled long distances both to visit Thérèse in hospital, and to attend her reposal, Requiem Mass and burial, all of the fantastic neighbours, relations and friends who called to the house, brought food and refreshments and helped out in more ways than can be acknowledged individually. We would like to thank all who sent Mass cards, floral tributes, generously donated to Cancer Care West, and all who participated in the Mass. We thank Dr. Brogan, Portumna and all the doctors, nurses and caring staff of the ICU, HDU, St. Gerard's Ward and the Palliative Care Team of UHG, and all who cared for Thérèse throughout her illness. Heartfelt thanks to Cancer Care West for their kindness, generosity and warmth. Special thanks to Fr. Séamus Bohan for providing wonderful support to us throughout the funeral period and since, and for celebrating a beautiful Mass, together with Fr. Danfulani, Fr. Conroy and Fr. Lawless. Thanks to the servers, to the choir for sharing their musical talents with us, to the gravediggers who carefully prepared Thérèse's final resting place, and to W.J. Cunningham, undertaker for overseeing the funeral arrangements. A special word of thanks to the directors of Abbey Community Centre and to all who contributed and helped out with refreshments after the funeral for their hospitality. This acknowledgement is a token of our deep gratitude and appreciation of all who have supported us and continue to do so at this sad time. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Thérèse's Month Mind Mass Will take place on Sunday, 13th October in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey at 10am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019