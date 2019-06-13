Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Finnerty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas and Barbara Finnerty

Notice FINNERTY, Thomas Cuileán, Carraroe, Galway Passed away on 18th April, 2019 The family of the late Tom Finnerty wish to express our heartfelt and sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on his recent death. We were overwhelmed at the number of people who came to pay their respects at his wake, at the funeral, and all the cards and Mass intentions which we received. We were moved to hear the stories from you, and to know how Tom touched so many people's lives. We wish to thank Fr Loftus for the beautiful Mass, and Seosamh O'Flaithearta for playing the music. Tom passed away on Holy Thursday, and we very much appreciated the Good Friday service and the celebration of new life on the beach at dawn on Easter Sunday. Thanks also to Josie Lydon for his professional and kind support as Funeral Director and for the wonderful support of our family in Carraroe. We wish to pay a very particular thank you to the staff of the Áras Mhic Dara Nursing Home in Carraroe where Tom (and Barbara) spent the last year of their lives - words cannot express our gratitude for the love, kindness and respect which the remarkable nurses and carers showed to Tom and Barbara. It is an outstanding place of care which showed the highest standards throughout. We cannot possibly find words to thank everyone so please take this as our attempt to remember all those who made the last period for Tom easier and more comfortable. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. FINNERTY, Barbara (1st anniversary 28th February, 2018) We are sad now but we are happy for them. Their mission here on earth has been beautifully accomplished.«They are now in God's joy and peace. Month's Mind Mass for Tom In Carraroe Church at 7.30pm, Saturday 15th June Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.