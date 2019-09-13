|
|
FAHEY. Father Thomas Colman Fahey.DECEMBER 6, 1919 - MARCH 17, 2019 (AGE 99) Father Thomas Colman Fahey, Huntington, IN, USA, formerly Lurgan, Kilbeacanty, and Rathbane, Ardrahan. Passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Anne Community, Victory Noll in Huntington, IN. Father Fahey was born on December 6, 1919, to James and Norah (Neilan) Fahey in Galway, Ireland. His parents preceded him in death. Father Fahey was ordained as a Priest in Carlow, Ireland, on June 1, 1947. He began his career at the Diocese of Cheyenne, WY, at St. Mary's Cathedral from 1947-1948; Holy Name Parish, Sheridan, WY from 1949-1952; St. Laurence O'Toole, Laramie, WY, from 1952-1956; Hospital Chaplain, Cheyenne, WY, from 1956-1968; Iona College, New Rochelle, NY, 1968-1970; St. Mary's Cathedral, Cheyenne, WY from 1970-1972; Corpus Christi Parish, Newcastle, WY, from 1972-1977; Holy Trinity Parish, Cheyenne, WY from 1977 until his retirement in 1990. In July 1990, he spent some time in Arizona before he made his final residence and served as Chaplain for the Sisters of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, commonly known as Victory Noll. Father Fahey is survived by two sisters, Sheila Lynch, Gertrude Fahey; one brother, Jack Fahey (Ardrahan); many nephews and nieces. Father Fahey is also survived by the Victory Noll Sisters. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, J.J. (James Joseph) Fahey (Russane), Bertie Fahey (Rathbane); and two sisters, Mary Frances O'Sullivan (Dublin) and Betty Fahey (Galway). Memorial Mass At St Columba's Church, Kilbeacanty, Sunday, 15th September 11:15am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019