Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Connolly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Connolly

Obituary CONNOLLY, Thomas, Clifden, Co. Galway Died September 6, 2018 The family of the late Thomas (Tom) Connolly of Clifden (formerly of Ballyconneely), Co. Galway, who died on 6th September, 2018, wish to express our deepest thanks to all who sympathised with us on our loss, including extended family, neighbours and friends who attended the services and burial and who telephoned, travelled long distances and sent condolence messages. A special thanks to the staff of St. Enda's and St. Teresa's wards, UHG, who cared for Tom during his final weeks; and also to the staff of St. Anne's, Clifden, and Oughterard Manor for their care and attention to Tom over the years. Our heartfelt thanks to Fr. Ronyane for a beautiful Mass and meaningful sermon, as well as to those who participated in the Mass, including Aodhan McGlynn, the choir and servers, to Mary Kirby for her kindness, and to Doris and John Mannion, for the funeral arrangements. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our gratitude. Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.