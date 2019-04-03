Home

Thomas (Tom) FINNERTY

FINNERTY,Thomas (Tom) Late of Eskerboy, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe, Co Galway 2nd Anniversary. In loving memory of a dear husband, Dad and Grandad, who died 16th March, 2017. Our hearts are full of memories, with pride we speak your name. Though life goes on without you, It will never be the same. Those special days will not return When we were all together, But like the love you placed within our hearts, Will stay with us forever. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your loving wife Monica, your children, grandchildren and family. Anniversary Mass, Saturday, 16th Marc,h at 8pm in St Brendan's Church, Mullagh.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
