KEANE (Ninth Anniversary) In loving memory of Thomas (Tommy) late of Corballymore, Gurtymadden, Loughrea, County Galway, whose Anniversary occurs at this time. A daily thought, a silent tear, A constant wish that you were here, An empty space no one can fill,We miss you Tommy and always will. You were always there with a willing hand, To listen, advise and understand, Your pleasures were small, Your wants few, If your family was happy, so were you. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all the family. Anniversary Mass Friday, 22nd February, St. Brendan's Church, Mullagh at 8pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019