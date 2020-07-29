|
KENNY,Thomas (Tom) Kilclooney, Ballinasloe 19th March 2020 Tom's wife Anne, sons Brendan, Kieran, daughters Martina and Anne Marie, his brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, would sincerely like to thank everybody who sympathised with us on our sad loss of Tom. We are very grateful to all who phoned, sent messages, letters of sympathy, Mass cards, floral tributes and offered condolences on rip.ie. We found immense comfort in the thoughtfulness and kindness of our many relatives, friends and neighbours who helped in countless ways, through their support and refreshments especially Marina Downey. A sincere thank you to people who travelled long distances and to all who formed a Guard of Honour along the road on Tom's final journey to St. Michael's Church, it was a great comfort to us and something we will always remember. We wish to thank the following for their wonderful care in looking after Tom with such dignity and respect during his illness, his G.P. Dr. Peter O'Beirne, staff of Dunlo Medical Centre, Professor Collins, Nurse Specialist Aoife Quinn UHG, Dr. Sylvie Blazkova and the Oncology team at Portiuncula Hospital. We are in deep gratitude to Galway Hospice Community Palliative Care team, in particular Nurse Lorraine Mernagh for her exceptional care of Tom and hersupport to Anne and all the family. Our heartfelt thanks to Public Health Nurse Cheryl McDonagh who went above and beyond to care and support Tom and us as a family. To Night Nurse Gabrielle Mullin of the Irish Cancer Society who looked after Tom in his final nights, we say thank you for your compassion. We would also like to acknowledge Majella and the staff of Healthwise Pharmacy, Harbour Road, Ballinasloe for always being so obliging and helpful in many ways. Our sincere gratitude and a special thank you to Fr. John Garvey, Fr. Colm Allman and Fr. Benny Flanagan who visited and supported Tom during his illness and in his final days. Thank you to Fr. Declan McInerney and Fr. Sean Neylon for their Masses, prayers and candles. Thank you to Fr. John Garvey for celebrating a beautiful Mass with such dignity in extreme circumstances. Thank you to Siveen the sacristan, to Sean Og Hurley for the beautiful singing and organist Ann Jordan, it meant so much to us. To Niall Alyward of Grenham's Funeral Directors for his professionalism, guidance and support especially at a difficult time given the Covid restrictions, a heartfelt thank you. For whatever part you played, the feeling of love and support will never be forgotten, as a token of our deepest appreciation the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. A Memorial Mass will be held for Tom in St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe at 10.00am on Saturday, 8th August, 2020 followed by internment of his ashes to Moore Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. May Tom's gentle soul Rest In Peace.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 29, 2020