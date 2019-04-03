Resources More Obituaries for Thomas COMER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Kevin COMER

Obituary COMER.Thomas Kevin, Oughterard, and formerly of Bekan, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, who passed away peacefully on 28th February, 2019. We, Tom's Family, would like to express our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. We wish to thank all our relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness at this sad time.Thank you to all who attended the reposal, funeral Mass and burial, and for all the phone calls, Mass cards and sympathy cards that were sent.We would like to thank all the staff at Oughterard Manor Nursing Home for their care and support during Tom's short stay. Thanks to Dr Harte and his staff at Oughterard Medical Centre for their care over the years, along with the Dementia Team based at University Hospital Galway. To Father Micheal Connolly: We thank you for a beautiful Mass to celebrate Tom's life. Thanks also to Dennis for his lovely singing and music at the funeral service. Thank you to Dermot Walsh, undertaker, for his compassion, kindness and professionalism; along with the gravediggers who prepared Tom's final resting place. Thank you to the staff at The Boat Inn Oughterard for the lovely meal after the funeral service. Month's Mind Mass This will take place on Sunday, 31st March 2019, at 11.30am at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oughterard, Co. Galway. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.