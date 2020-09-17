|
|
|
RUANE, Thomas, Ballybane, Monivea, Athenry, Co Galway, Who passed away at home on the 14th August in the loving care of his family. We, the family of the late Thomas, his daughters Bridie, Anne, Kathleen, sons Pat, Jimmy, Tomas, Gabriel, and Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and extended family, would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to all who supported and sympathized with us on our recent sad loss. A special word of thanks to all who called to the house, lined the road from Thomas's home to Skehanna Church, gathered outside the church for the funeral Mass and at Doonane cemetery. Sincere thanks to all who telephoned, and to those who left such kind and thoughtful messages on RIP.ie. To our wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends for their help and support, words can't express our gratitude; we can only say thanks so much to everyone. We convey our deepest thanks to all the medical teams involved in the care of Thomas over the past number of years. Thanks to his friend and doctor, Dr. Antoinette Dolan and the staff of the Abbeyknockmoy Medical Centre, Noel and the staff at Abbeyknockmoy Pharmacy. We are deeply indebted to the fantastic staff of The Galway Hospice and especially the Palliative care team who attended Thomas to administer medication and the Palliative care night Nurses who stayed with Thomas in his last week, and gave us as a family so much support. We are very grateful to Fr John O'Gorman and Fr Karl Burns for their friendship, pastoral support, guidance, prayers and for the beautiful funeral Mass. Thanks to Mary Melody and Ruth Dempsey for their beautiful singing and music at the funeral Mass, to the grave diggers who prepared Thomas's final resting place with such care and attention. A special thanks also to JJ Byrne for his music and songs at the graveside. Thanks also to An Garda Siochana, the teachers and pupils of Garbally N.S, Skehanna GAA club, and also to our neighbours and the wonderful people of Skehanna and Menlough parish for their Guard of Honour. It is important that we also recognize the work done by the Skehanna Church committee, in preparing the Church in line with Government guidelines. We are thankful to our Employers for their understanding and to our co-workers for their support. To Quinn's Funeral Directors Athenry for their sensitivity, kindness and professionalism we thank you. We extend our gratitude to Screen's Bar Guilka for their generosity during Thomas's illness and for their meal served at the house after the funeral. To everyone who helped us during Thomas's funeral our sincerest and heartfelt 'Thank you.' Finally, as we find it impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deep gratitude for your support and care, Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass for Thomas Will be offered on Sunday 20th September in St Mary's Church Skehanna at 12 noon.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 17, 2020