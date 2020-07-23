|
|
Thomas also known as Tony Rushe, Lorcan Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9, Cosmona, Loughrea and formerly of Derreen, Abbeyknockmoy. In his 85th year. Mass for Tony Rushe will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 2 in St. Brendans Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Raheeny Community Nursing Home.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2020