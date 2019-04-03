Home

FLANAGAN, Tom (1st Anniversary) In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, late ofGortmore, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, who died 31st March, 2018. I thought of you today, But that is nothing new, I thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, All I have are memories, And your photo in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, From which I'll never part, God has you in His Arms, I have you in my heart. Sadly missed by his children Orla, David, Clement and Marese,sons-in-law Darren and Evin, daughter-in-law, Patricia,and grandchildren Emer, James, Sarah, Eoghan, Jessica, Adam, Fionn. Anniversary Mass At St. Patrick's Church, Bullaun, Sunday, March 31stat 11.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
