GARVEY Tom, Coosehill, Whitegate, Co. Clare passed away peacefully in Raheen Community Hospital on February 8th, 2019. The family of the late Tom Garvey wish to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who sympathised with and supported us during our recent sad bereavement. The kindness of our extended family, neighbours.and friends from near and far who called to our homes, provided food and refreshments, organised parking, attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial, was deeply appreciated by us all. Thanks to all who telephoned, sent Mass cards, cards, messages of condolence, and made charitable donations to Raheen. Raheen Community Hospital was Tom's home from home for the last 10 months. The care and attention given to him by all during this time and indeed shown to us, especially in his last days, will not be forgotten and is greatly appreciated. Thanks also to the Doctors of Scariff Medical Centre and to O'Meara's Pharmacy, Scariff. Sincere thanks to Fr.Kieran O'Rourke for his help and support. Thanks to Fr. John Jones for concelebrating Mass. To all who participated in Tom's Mass, altar servers, readers, those who brought up gifts and our musical team, thank you all for enriching our ceremony. We would like to thank John and Eithne, Tuohy Funeral Directors, for their caring and professionalism, as we navigated the practicalities at this sad time. Thank you to the gravediggers who prepared Tom's final resting place. Thank you to the Half Barrel, Whitegate, for the lovely meal after the funeral. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Sunday, March 17th, 11am, St Brendan's Church, Looscaun. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019