MANNION, Tom (First Anniversary). In memory of a much-loved father and grandfather, Clifden, Co Galway and Cambridge, England, who died 28th February, 2018. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place within our hearts Is always kept for you. Remembered by his children, children-in-law and grandchildren. Sunshine fades, shadows fall, But memories of you outlast them all, Unseen, unheard, you are always near, Sill loved, still missed, still very dear. Loved always by your partner Geraldine.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
