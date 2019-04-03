|
CASHIN, Tommie (Fourth Anniversary) Love with a love beyond telling,Missed with a grief beyond all tears,To the world he was just one, To us he was all the world. Inár gcroíthe go deo. May, Shane, Claire, Elaine agus Heather. Time may pass and fade away, Silent thought and memories stay,No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you are always there. Gone, but not forgotten. Sadly missed. Johnny and Margaret. Aifreann Cuimhneacháin Dé Satharn 9/3/19 ag 5:30pm i Séipéal Rosmuc.
