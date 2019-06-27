Resources More Obituaries for Tommie FLYNN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommie FLYNN

Notice FLYNN Tommie, Lackaghmore, Turloughmore, Co. Galway, formerly from Easkey, Co. Sligo. May 21st Lena, Jackie, Yvonne and their families would like to thank all of those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. We wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.A special word of thanks to the first responders, paramedics and all the medical staff that assisted Tommie in his final hours.We would like to thank John Joe, Sean and Donal for assisting with traffic control on the evening of his reposing.Thank you to all the musicians who played at the church and graveside: it was very much appreciated.Thank you to Fr. Daniel Gallagher, Fr. John O'Gorman for celebrating the funeral Mass.We offer our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful neighbours, families and friends who were there for us in every way. Thank you to all of those who travelled long distances, phoned, sent flowers and offered support to us during this difficult time. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Mass Will be offered for your intentions at Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh, on June 29th at 19.30pm.