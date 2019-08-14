|
|
|
FAHY Tommy and Maureen (née Rooney) - Roo, Craughwell The Fahy family would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown to us following the sad losses of our devoted parents who passed away peacefully on the 14th and 20th July surrounded by their loving family. Beloved parents to Maura, Peter, Fiacra, Martin, Anne and Fionnuala, parents-in-law to Johnny, Connie, Marie, Kevin, Marie and Justin, devoted grandparents to their 16 grandchildren, and siblings Kathleen, Nora, Maura, Paddy, Peter and Pat. Sincere gratitude to all who called to the house, sent messages and Mass cards, attended the wakes, reposals, funeral Masses, and those who travelled long distances to be with us. We are so thankful to our wonderful neighbours and friends who generously provided much needed support and comfort to us.Thank you to all who brought food, refreshments and arranged traffic: it was greatly appreciated. Also, we would like to thank those who contributed to the Craughwell Order of Malta.A special mention to Dad's treasured Craughwell GAA Club and Craughwell Camogie Club - he would have been so proud of the Guard of Honour and of the huge numbers of you who attended both funerals. We owe a special debt of gratitude to Dad's carers from Home Instead, especially Phil Stewart, Nuala Crowe, Helen Harty and Ann Daly for looking after Dad so diligently and enabling him to stay at his home in Roo.A special word of thanks to the staff at The Galway Clinic for their care and kindness, and for making Mam's last days more comfortable. Thanks also to Doctor Kevin McDonagh and his staff, the public health nurses from Athenry Primary Care Centre, and Enda Cunningham and his staff in Craughwell Pharmacy.We would also like to thank Padraic Cawley for his sensitivity and dignity in handling the funeral arrangements, and for his exceptional support and attention to detail. We will be forever grateful.A big thank you to the gravediggers for the care and attention in handling our parent's final resting place.A huge thanks to Canon Derek Feeney for officiating the funeral Masses, and for his ongoing support and spiritual care of Mam and Dad, and to Father Miko Farrell for concelebrating both funeral Masses and for his kindness during that difficult time. Thanks also to Father McNamara for concelebrating Dad's funeral Mass.Thanks to Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful church music, and to Rafterys in Craughwell for providing the refreshments after both funerals. To all of the above and anyone unintentionally omitted, we send our renewed thanks. A Mass will be offered for your intentions. Please accept this as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Month's Mind Mass In St. Colman's Church, Craughwell, on Sunday, 18th August, at 11.30.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019