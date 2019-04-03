Resources More Obituaries for Tommy CORBETT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommy CORBETT

Obituary CORBETT Tommy Kilcornan, Clarenbridge, Co. Galway Who passed away peacefully in UCH Galway on the 1st March 2019. Tommy's wife Anna, sons Joseph and Gabriel, daughter Ann, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, and extended Corbett Family would like to express our sincere appreciation to all those who sympathised with us and supported us during our recent sad bereavement. We will be forever indebted to the wonderful doctors and nurses in ICU and the O'Malley Ward in the Galway Clinic, to the paramedics who attended Tommy in his own home, the doctors and nurses in A&E, St Anthony's & St Enda's ward in UCH Galway and thank you to the Public Health Nurses in the Ardrahan Health Centre.We would like to thank Tommy's GP, Dr Ian O'Connor, and staff of the Primary Care, Athenry.To all those who travelled long distances and from overseas, who called to our house, telephoned, sent messages, Mass cards, who attended the removal Mass and crematoriu, we very much appreciated it.A special thank you to Nessa Flaherty for her beautiful, heartfelt music and singing, and also for singing his favourite song on his final journey.Thank you to our family friend, Canon Peter Rabbitte, for your support to our family, to our parish priest, Fr Barry, for concelebrating the funeral Mass for Tommy, to our two lovely Mass servers Padraic and Molly, to our two Eucharistic Ministers, and thank you to all those for making donations to Croi.Our wonderful neighbours and close friends who brought food and refreshments, hot and cold to our house, also for forming a Guard of Honour for Tommy on both days: we wouldn't have got through this without you all, there are not enough words to thank you all for the love, kindness and dignity shown to us.Our sincere thank you to Raftery's Rest, Kilcolgan, for the hospitality and beautiful meals given to us.We would also like to thank our funeral director, Liam Donoghue, for his professionalism and compassion shown to us at this very sad time.As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your Intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be held in St Colman's Church, Roveagh on the 31st March at 10am. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.