|
|
CORBETT Tommy Kilcornan, Clarenbridge, Co Galway First Anniversary Treasured Memories of Tommy Who died on the 1st of March 2019 So many people loved you and that makes us so proud You were that special person who stood out from the crowd It was on the day you left us we were very much aware of the mark you made on peopleby the congregation gathered there Our world was truly shattered but it made us all realise What a wonderful person you were Tommy in so many people's eyes Sadly missed by your wife Anna, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,nieces, nephews and extended Corbett family. Grandad, God made a wonderful Grandad, A Grandad who never grew old He made his smile of sunshine and moulded his heart with gold Your grandchildren Aimee, Shauna, T.J., Lauren, Keelyn, Tara and Oisin. Anniversary Mass Will be held in St Colmans Church, Roveagh on Sunday, 1st March 2020 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020