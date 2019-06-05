|
|
DUGGAN Tommy, Lakeview, Claregalway, Co. Galway. Sixth Anniversary. We are sending a dove to Heaven, with a parcel on it's wings. Be careful when you open it, it's full of wonderful things. Inside are a million kisses,wrapped up in a million hugs. To say how much we miss you,and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts,and there you will remain.To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. Lovingly remembered by your wife Pauline, son Thomas, daughters Rosemary and Christina, their partners Richard and Conor, and granddaughter Annabelle. Anniversary Mass: Saturday, June 8th at 7:30 p.m. in Church of the Assumption and Saint James, Claregalway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 5, 2019