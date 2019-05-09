Resources More Obituaries for Tommy MONAHAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommy MONAHAN

Notice MONAHAN, Tommy, The Park, Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co. Galway, who passed away on 10th April 2019. On behalf of Tommy's family, wife Jodi, children Jamie, Megan and Sophie, mother Phyllis, brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Mary, Jan, Teresa, Ann, Catherine and Ruth, aunt Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, we would like to express our deep appreciation to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad and tragic loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all who attended the wake, funeral and burial, especially the many friends and wonderful neighbours. We thank those who travelled long distances, telephoned, sent Mass cards and donated to Pieta House. We wish to thank most sincerely our neighbours and friends of The Park and Cahernagarry who directed traffic and helped with parking; those who brought, prepared and served food at the house. A word of thanks to the businesses of Loughrea who also contributed food. Thank you to those who prepared the church and provided flowers, and to the gravediggers for preparing Tommy's final resting place. A special thank you to Bishop Brendan Kelly and concelebrant Monsignor Geraghty for celebrating Requiem Mass. Also, a word of thanks to the Eucharistic Ministers, Mass servers, and for the beautiful music and singing provided. The family would like to acknowledge the members of Cappataggle Hurling and Camogie Club and the Loughrea & District Vintage Club for providing a Guard of Honour on the way to the church. We are most grateful to Kilboys Funeral Directors for their sensitivity and professionalism during this time, and we wish to thank the Meadow Court Hotel for providing refreshments after the funeral. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Massfor Tommy Monahan Friday, 10th May at 7pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.