KEADY Tony 9th August 2017 As we lovingly remember our Darling Tony On The Day You Went Away We lost a friend, a teacher, and a hero too. But most of all we lost our lovely Tony and our Dad and we miss you every day "our Hero" Tony, the man who represented what our family is Where we come from And how strong we are... And who had given us a most beautiful life. We will always listen for your voice In a crowded pitch filled with noise Always listening never hearing In your life you touched so many In your death many lives were changed You were our Moon and the Stars Loved with a love beyond all feeling... missed with a grief beyond all tears. Missed so much and loved with all our hearts Margaret, Shannon, Anthony, Jake & Harry xx 2nd Anniversary Mass Saturday, 10th August at 6pm in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Heaven has got the best Angel ever... Ours
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019