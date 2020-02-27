|
|
O'FLAHERTY Tony
Gleann na Coille, Barna Road, Galway.
Died December 31st 2019 in his 98th year.
The family of the late Tony O'Flaherty would like to express our sincere gratitude for the sympathy and support we received during our recent loss of Tony.
To all the members of An Garda Síochána, past and present, from Salthill Garda Station, your presence was very much appreciated.
We would especially like to thank our relatives, friends and the neighbours from Gleann na Coille and Lenaboy Park who attended Tony's repose and funeral Mass, and to all those who sent Mass cards. A special thanks to Fr. Michael Brennan for his celebration of Tony's life and for the use of the Cilin where we were so well looked after. Sincere thanks to the musicians who made the Mass so personal for Tony. A special word of thanks to the two carers who looked after Tony so well in his final years living at home, Barbara Coyne and Margaret Hester, his true friends. To the staff at An Tealach Uilinn who all cared for Tony in his final months of life. Thank you to O'Flaherty's Funeral Directors for their guidance and support, as well as the gravediggers who prepared Tony's final resting place in Furbo.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our gratitude.
Remembered also at this time his wife,
Carmel,
whose First Anniversary occurs on March 4th, 2020.
Towards the sunshine
It's hard to face the future when God calls a loved one home,
Back into the past, you let happy memories roam.
But do not feed yourself on sorrow's bitter bread,
Life goes on and it demands that you must look ahead.
It's sad to walk the road alone instead of side-by-side;
But to all there comes a moment when the ways divide;
Try then to remember that the dear one who has gone,
Would have you turn towards the sunshine,
Pushing bravely on.
Tony and Carmel are sadly missed by their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.
May they rest in peace together.
Month's Mind and 1st Anniversary Mass
Takes place on Sunday, March 1st in Barna Church, at 12 noon.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020