|
|
|
STAUNTON TOURIS Killian - Loughcurra, Kinvara, Galway. Thomas, Silvia and Erin would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on the great loss of our beloved Killian. A special word of thanks to our kind neighbours, relatives, friends; those who sent flowers, Mass cards, letters of sympathy, and to all the people who send us a social media message of condolence; those who travelled long distances, called to the house, and attended the wake, the removal and Mass service; to the many people who lined our driveway, and on the pavements in our beautiful village of Kinvara. Special mention and thanks to the six young hurlers who stood shoulder to shoulder as our boy went past the GAA grounds. To the doctors and nurses from the Intensive Care Unit at Galway Regional Hospital (UHG) for their support during this very difficult period. To our local Garda Station of Gort & Kinvara for their assistance, support and help. To Northampton, and Gort Community School and the Irish Shorthorn Society for their Guards of Honour. To Pieta House, and Camhs for their time and support structures they provided to Killian. To all those who participated in Killian's Mass Service, including Fr. Hugh Clifford, and musicians. To our neighbours who helped with refreshments and managed the flow of traffic during the wake and funeral; To Sean and Shane from Mullins Funeral Directors, for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements; To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Killian's Month's Mind Mass Will be held on Friday, 4th September, 2020 in St. Joseph's Church, Kinvara, at 7pm. This is a little later than normal due to Covid 19 restrictions; please note church attendance is restricted to 50 people.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 3, 2020