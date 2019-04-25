Home

BAIREAD, Úna (Ní Cheannabháin), (8th Anniversary) Late of Ruisín a Challa, Carna, who died 2nd May 2011. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, So He put His Arms around you, and whispered "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Always remembered and sadly missed by Tom, Abaigh, Nóra, Páraic, Mom, Dad, Máire, Colm, Mairead and all the family. Aifreann Cuimhneacháin Déardaoin, 2ú Bealtaine, Séipéal Mhuire, Carna, 7.30 i.n
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
