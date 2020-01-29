|
SOWMAN, Vera (nee Coghlan) formerly of Dundoogan, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Died suddenly and unexpectedly in Leicester on Monday 20 January 2020, with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Chris, mother of Jacinta, Jonathan, Victoria and Hannah-Jo. Loving grandmother, sister and aunty. Her Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Hinckley on Thursday 13th February at 12.00 noon, followed by the committal at Peckleton Churchyard. Flowers welcome and all enquiries c/o G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75 Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leicestershire, LE10 1RH. Tel: 01455 637457.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020