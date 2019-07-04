Resources More Obituaries for Veronica TORPEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Veronica TORPEY

Add a Memory Share This Page Email TORPEY, Veronica (Fifth Anniversary). In loving memory of Veronica, late of Woodford, Co. Galway, who died on 13th July, 2014. R.I.P. Veronica A loving nature, a heart of gold, The very best this world could hold, Never selfish, always kind, These are the memories you left behind. A silent thought, A quiet prayer, For a special person in God's Care. Deeply loved and missed by your husband Michael. Mam We lost a mother with a heart of gold, How much we miss you can never be told, You shared our troubles and helped us along, If we follow your footsteps we will never go wrong. Love you and miss you every day Mam. Always remembered by Caroline, Eamonn, Mikey and family. Daughter Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, You took the hand God offered you, And quietly left us all. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace. Your loving Mam. Sister and Aunt God saw you getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So He put His Arms around you, And whispered 'Come to Me'. With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away, And although we love you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Always loved and never forgotten by your sisters, brothers and families. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 7th July at 11am in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. TORPEY, May (Seventh Anniversary). In loving memory of May Torpey, late of Derrygoolin, Woodford, Co. Galway, who died on 15th July 2012 and also remembering her husband Patrick (Pake) on his 51st Anniversary on 20th July RIP. We miss your smile, your joking ways, We miss the things you used to say, And when old times we do recall, It's then we miss you most of all. Sadly missed by your sons Michael and Brendan and your grandchildren. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 7th July at 11am in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 4, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices