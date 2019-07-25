Home

CARR, VINCENT Carnmore, Oranmore, Co Galway Second Anniversary In loving memory of Vincent, who passed away on 31 July 2017. As each day dawns and starts anew, And each day ends we think of you, And in between no matter where, Deep in our hearts, You are always there. Our wish is just a simple prayer, God bless and keep you in His care. Forever loved and missed by Mary, Dee, Caren, John, Larry and Clair. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 27 July 2019 at 7:30pm in the Church of the Assumption & St James, Claregalway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019
