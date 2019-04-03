MAHER, Vincent (Eighth Anniversary) Cherished memories of Vincent, late of Bushfield, Loughrea, Co Galway, who sadly left us on the 21st of February 2011. Father What we'd give if we could say, 'Hello Father' in the same old way; To hear your voice, and see your smile, To sit with you and chat awhile, So if you who have a father Cherish him with care, For you'll never know the heartache, Till you see his vacant chair. Always loved and sadly missed by your children, Siobhan, Sharon, Imelda, Mary, Dymphna, Vincent, Gretta, Therese, John, Colm and Shauna, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers and sisters. Granddad Little angels dressed in white, Kiss our Granddad every night. Lots of love, hugs and kisses from all your grandchildren. Anniversary Mass Friday, the 22nd of February, at 8pm in St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea, Co Galway and prayed for at all Masses over the weekend. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary