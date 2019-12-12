|
RIDGE, Vincent. Athry, Ballinafad, Recess, Co. Galway. 12-11-2019 We, the family of Vincent, would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us in our recent sad loss. Thank you to all who called to our home, attended the removal, Mass and burial, especially those who travelled long distances. A special thank you to Fr. Kristoff, Fr Ronnie Boyle, Fr. Gerry Burns, Fr. Con Eustace, Richard DeStacpoole who concelebrated the funeral Mass. Thank you all who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy and made donations to Lady of Fatima Hospital Clifden, and to our wonderful neighbours and friends who provided food and refreshments, and to those who prepared Vincent's final resting place. Thank you to John B. Mannion Undertakers, for their professionalism and kindness. Thanks to Vincent's doctors, Dr John Casey Snr. and Dr. John P. Casey, to everyone in the Oncology Department in UHG, the Palliative Care Team from Galway Hospice, and a very special thank you to the wonderful team in Clifden Hospital for the diligence and kindness shown to Vincent during his time in their care. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. Month's Mind Mass for Vincent Will be celebrated in St. Bridget's Church, Ballinafad, on Saturday, the 14th of December at 6pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019