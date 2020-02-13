|
BARRETT, William, Maam Cross, Co. Galway Died 24th January. The family wish to express their gratitude to all the staff who cared for Willie so kindly at UHG, Clifden District Hospital and Oughterard Manor Nursing Home. Thank you to Keane's Undertaker, Maam, Fr. Gerry Burns PP, Burke's of Clonbur and to the Brennan Family for the beautiful music. Sincere gratitude to all who sympathised and to all the family and friends for their help, messages, cards and support. Month's Mind Mass Saturday 22nd February 2020, at 6.30 p.m. in Clonbur Parish Church, Co. Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020