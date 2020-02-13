Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barrett

William Barrett Notice
BARRETT, William, Maam Cross, Co. Galway Died 24th January. The family wish to express their gratitude to all the staff who cared for Willie so kindly at UHG, Clifden District Hospital and Oughterard Manor Nursing Home. Thank you to Keane's Undertaker, Maam, Fr. Gerry Burns PP, Burke's of Clonbur and to the Brennan Family for the beautiful music. Sincere gratitude to all who sympathised and to all the family and friends for their help, messages, cards and support. Month's Mind Mass Saturday 22nd February 2020, at 6.30 p.m. in Clonbur Parish Church, Co. Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -