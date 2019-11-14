Home

O'HALLORAN William (2nd Anniversary) Late of Corker, Gort, Galway and formerly Killeen, Gort and Birmingham. In loving memory of Willie, a dear husband, father and grandfather, who passed away on 14th November 2017. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear Willie And thanks for all you've done, We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your wife Bridget, sons Michael, Andrew, Paddy, William & Gerry, daughters Marie, Jean & Bridget, sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Anniversary Mass On Sunday 17th November at 12:00pm in St Colman's Church, Gort
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
