LALLY Willie - Late of Fairhill, Menlough Ballinasloe In loving memory of our Dad, Willie, who passed away on 6th March, 2018. Dad Quietly today your memory is kept, No need for words, we will never forget, No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you are always there. Sadly missed by your son Laurence, daughter in law Helena, and family. If we could have a lifetime wish, and one dream come true, We would pray to God with all our hearts, just to see and talk to you. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried. And neither will a thousand tears, we know because we've cried. You left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too, But we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. Sadly missed by your son Micheal, daughter-in-law Teresa and family. I miss you from your fireside chair, Your loving smile and gentle air, Your vacant place no one can fill, I miss you father and always will. Sadly missed by daughter Mary Delaney, son-in-law Denis and family. Anniversary Mass In St Mary's Church, Menlough on Saturday 9th March at 8pm. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019