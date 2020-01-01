|
HARDIMAN, Yvonne. 8th Anniversary. Died 6th January 2012. Newcastle, Athenry.
Silent memories keep you near, As time unfolds another year,
Out of my life you may have gone, But in my mind you still live on.
Loved and Remembered Always, your husband Michael xx
Time slips by and life goes on but from our hearts you are never gone. Each of us in our own way love and remember you every day. Sadly missed by Nora, Ann, Tomas, Rachel, Aoibha, Teresa & Sophie xx.
Anniversary Mass in Newcastle Church, Athenry, on Sunday, 5th January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
