HARDIMAN, Yvonne. 8th Anniversary. Died 6th January, 2012. Newcastle, Athenry. Silent memories keep you near, As time unfolds another year,Out of my life you may have gone, But in my mind you still live on.Loved & Remembered Always, your husband Michael xx Time slips by and life goes on but from our hearts you are never gone. Each of us in our own way love and remember you everyday. Sadly missed by Nora, Ann, Tomas, Rachel, Aoibha, Teresa and Sophie xx. Mass Offered
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020