Art was born in Ukiah, California, on October 23, 1937. He passed away peacefully with his wife and a friend by his side on September 13, 2019, in his home in Corning.
Art is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Judy Brogden (Lance); his granddaughter, Jamie Byer (Justin); his great-granddaughter, Jenna Byer, his sisters, Dorothy Brunell, Stella Williams (Cliff), and Kathy McKee; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3 P.M., at the Corning Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at Butte and West Street.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the SDA Community Services of Hoag Rd., C/O Seventh Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 707, Corning, CA. 96021
Published in Corning Observer on Oct. 17, 2019