|
|
Betty Lou (Harvey) Boyd, 86, of Chico, CA, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the Country Village Assisted Living Facility. Betty was born on January 18, 1934, in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of William Westly Harvey and Louise Harvey of Corning.
Betty graduated from Corning High School in 1952. She married Roy L. Boyd, and is the mother of four children, Dale Boyd (deceased), Donald Boyd of Haines, AK, Dena Wickund of Live Oak, CA, and Brent Boyd of Chico, CA. Betty has three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Betty lived in Corning for most of her adult life. She loved gardening, knitting, crocheting and animals.
Betty was laid to rest in the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Corning on April 22, 2020. The Family is planning a celebration of life for Betty and her son Dale in the summer.
Published in Corning Observer on Apr. 30, 2020