

Billy John Cline died September 25, 2020 in Roseville, CA of natural causes. He would have been 89 October 9th. Born in Corning CA, into a large and loving family. He was known as 'Red' in school.



Bill loved cars, spinning 'Brodies' in the fields and racing his model T Ford. He joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War as part of a B-29 flight crew. His time in the service was important and he kept in touch with his buddy's throughout his lifetime.



After the service, Bill married Leslie Bennett, of Corning and together had four children. They divorced in the early 1960's. With one class shy of a bachelor's degree in computer science from Sacramento State University, he left school when he was recruited to work for IBM and he began his career as a software engineer. He went on to work for the Federal government on defense contracts, living mainly in Southern California.



His second love to cars was horse racing and betting at the track. He was happily married for over 30 years to Reiko Cline. She passed away in 2011. Bill is survived by three of his children, sons John and Patrick, daughter Katie, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his loving sisters, Pat and Ruthie and many nieces and nephews.



Our family wants to thank Vitas Hospice staff and the staff at Sierra Foothills Care Home for their care and support to Bill and our family in his final days.

