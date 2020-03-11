|
|
Carol Jean Temen, passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born in Kansas, on June 24, 1948, to her parents, Bill and Buelah Pittsenbarger. Carol moved to California with her family in 1952. She graduated Corning Union High School in 1966.
She was married to her husband Richard Temen for 24 years. She worked as a receptionist in the medical field for several years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Corning.
She is preceded in death by her husband; and daughter, Trudy; brothers, Bill and Bob; and her sister, Susan. She is survived by her brother, Ron; sons, Bruce and his wife Merlyn; and Mark; her grandchildren, Kyle, Dakota, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Nora and Jedidiah, and several nieces and nephews.
Carol's loving kindness and sense of humor will be remembered and missed by her family and friends. Her memorial service will be Saturday March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Corning.
Published in Corning Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020