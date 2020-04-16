|
Daniel Lee "Danny" Taylor, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Danny was born October 14, 1948 in Corning, California, to Ted and Hattie Taylor.
Danny was proud to be a lifelong Corning resident, having been born and raised there. He attended Corning schools and was a graduate of Corning Union High School Class of 1967.
He loved football, from his days on the Cardinal football team to playing at Shasta College. That continued into adulthood as he volunteered to help on the chain crew for the CUHS football games and for many seasons volunteered as a youth coach for the Corning Lions Junior Football teams. He inspired an entire generation of Corning's boys with his goodness and dedication to them.
Danny attended both Shasta College and Chico State before following into the family business as a general contractor. He was a skilled craftsman whether it was homebuilding or making pieces for his family. In the 1990's, Danny and his family reopened the popular Corning restaurant Marco's Pizza – bringing a slice of Corning history back to the community.
Danny always had a smile and a laugh for everyone. He was kind and affable, and if you asked those who knew him they would say he was "Just a Good Guy."
Danny is predeceased by his first wife Linda Taylor, his father Ted Taylor, his sister Marilyn Dantche and his stepfather Bud Mattoon.
Danny is survived by his loving wife Nancy Taylor; his mother Hattie Taylor Mattoon of Corning; children Marti Taylor (Leilani) of Sacramento, Larry Taylor (Tammi) of Chico; stepchildren Dwayne "Buster" Dedmon, Aaron Johnson and Jenni Johnson and five grandchildren Will, Dale, Emma, Lyla and Colin. He is also survived by his brother David Taylor (Kathy) of Phoenix, his nephew Clifton Taylor (Isabel) of Roseville and his niece Kristine Ekstrom of Corning.
Danny was greatly loved by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year in Corning.
Published in Corning Observer on Apr. 16, 2020