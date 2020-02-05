|
|
Danny Tolman Dunnegan, age 77, of Corning, passed away February 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Corning Union High School in 1961. He worked at and retired from Pac Tiv Corporation after working for 33 years. He started the group to help save Rodgers Theater and was a member of the Corning Community Foundation.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Shirley (Bang) Dunnegan; brother, Daryl Dunnegan; son, Blake (Leslie) Dunnegan, daughter, Lori (Darrell) Sims; grandchildren, Nathan and Phoebe Dunnegan and Drew and Larissa Sims.
Family, friends and others whose lives Danny touched are invited to Halls Brothers Funeral Home, Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 am. Graveside service to follow.
Published in Corning Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020