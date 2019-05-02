

David H. Hightower passed peacefully at home on April 24, 2019 with his children at his side after a long battle with end stage renal disease.



David was born on January 15, 1931 in Hugo, Oklahoma and was a proud member of the Choctaw Indian Tribe. He came to California with his family in 1938, where they settled in the Central Valley. Later, he and his family relocated to the Bay Area and he joined the Army/Air Force at the age of 16. He served in Japan and Germany and was proud of his service during the Berlin Airlift.



After his discharge, he returned to the Bay area and embarked on his truck driving career for the next 60 years. David, his wife Delores and his children moved to Rancho Tehama Reserve in 1973 and then relocated to Corning in 1976 where he lived until he passed.



He is survived by his sons David and Edward; his daughter Laura; his grandsons Mike, Tony and Brent and his granddaughter Jaymi.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 am at the Corning Cemetery. There will be a gathering afterwards at the family home for those who would like to visit the family and share memories.