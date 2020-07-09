

Dennis Ellingson, loving husband and father of five, passed away at age 76 on June 27, 2020.



Dennis was born February 15, 1944 in Williston, North Dakota. He spent five decades in the construction industry, culminating as a building inspector in North Dakota and California. He married Jacquelyn Rae Beal on February 8, 1963. They raised three sons and two daughters.



Dennis had a passion for old automobiles, restoring several classic trucks and cars for both himself and loved ones. He was an accomplished musician. He played all versions of the guitar and was an avid songwriter. He was known for his quick wit, fierce determination and can-do spirit.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father Lorn, mother Marjorie and brother Brad. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn; his five children, Wess, Calli, Edward, Eric and Alena; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Corning. There will be an open viewing the day before at Hall Brothers Mortuary from 4 – 6pm.

