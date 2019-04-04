Home

Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Community Church
2346 Floral Ave.
Chico, CA
View Map
Dorothy June Henson


Dorothy June Henson


1944 - 2019 Obituary
Dorothy June Henson Obituary

On Monday, February 25th, 2019, Dorothy June Henson peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born January 19, 1944, to William and Violet Hawson, in Greenville, CA, where she grew up, met, and married the love of her life Roy Lee Henson on October 13, 1962.

Surviving members of Dorothy's family include her husband Roy, her sons Robin (Tina), Patrick (Katie) and Jonathan (Jennifer); her daughter Renee (Brent); her grandchildren Christopher (Larissa), Michael (Angela), Amilia, and Raelin; her great-grandchildren CJ, Cara, and Alice; and the hundreds of foster children and grandchildren she loved and whom loved her in return.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Dorothy on April 6th, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, at Grace Community Church located at 2346 Floral Ave, Chico, CA 95926. You can also share your thoughts or email condolences and inquiries to [email protected].
Published in Corning Observer on Apr. 4, 2019
